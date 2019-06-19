Watch: Yoko Ono refugee boat installation goes on display

An interactive installation inspired by a refugee boat by artist Yoko Ono has gone on display in New York, at a time when the US government under President Donald Trump is promoting tough policies against immigrants.

The work, entitled Add Color (Refugee Boat), went on show in Manhattan on Tuesday, ahead of World Refugee Day on Thursday, 20 June.

Ono, the widow of the late Beatle John Lennon, is a New York-based artist active in peace and environmental campaigns.

When it opened, the installation comprised a boat placed in an empty space. Visitors are invited to paint their thoughts, ideas and hopes on and around the boat.

Many have left messages calling for solidarity with refugees and for dialogue between people of differing views.