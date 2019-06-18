Michel Platini detained in 2022 Qatar World Cup corruption probe

Former UEFA president Michel Platini has been detained by authorities probing corruption around the 2022 World Cup, financial prosecutors said Tuesday.

He was taken into custody as part of an investigation into the awarding of the tournament to Qatar, a spokesman for the Parquet National Financier confirmed to Euronews.

The 1980s French football legend served as UEFA president until 2015 when he was banned by FIFA over separate ethics violations. However, he was later cleared by Swiss authorities of any criminal wrongdoing.

Platini is currently being held at the PNF offices just outside Paris.