Eight migrants drown at sea off the coast of Turkey after boat overturns

Eight migrants lost their lives on Monday as they were crossing the Mediterranean.

The Turkish coastguard said that they managed to rescue 31 people from the sunken ship, off the coast of Bodrum, in the southwestern province of Mugla.

The country of origin of the migrants has still not been determined, but they were supposedly trying to reach the Greek islands before their boat overturned.

Turkey has historically been used as a transit country to try to reach Europe, but in 2016 a deal between the European Union and Ankara helped reduce the flow of migrants.

According to the Missing Migrants project, 557 migrants have lost their lives in the Mediterranean so far in 2019.