Severe weather in Europe causes devastation

Heavy storms have caused flooding and considerable devastation in many parts of Europe.

In eastern France, south of Lyon, violent hailstones the size of tennis balls hit and broke car windscreens.

Meanwhile, roads were flooded and houses were damaged. A German tourist was killed by a tree in the French town of Taninges.

The French Minister of Agriculture, Didier Guillaume, announced on Sunday that the affected regions would be declared a state of natural disaster.

In Switzerland, a woman died when her excursion boat capsized in a storm on Lake Geneva. The storm caused severe destruction in the city.

In the UK, heavy rainfall caused flooding with many places under water in Lincolnshire with the Environment Agency saying the situation is "unprecedented."

Poland also suffered severe catastrophe from thunderstorms. Trees uprooted and thousands of households were still without electricity on Sunday morning.