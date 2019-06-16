Netherlands and Canada advance to last 16 of FIFA Women's World Cup

The Netherlands convincingly beat Cameroon in Group E in the Women's World Cup on Saturday to ensure progress into the last 16.

Two goals from Vivianne Miedema and one from Dominique Bloodworth were too much for Cameroon, despite a 43rd-minute goal from Cameroon’s Gabrielle Onguéné.

Canada meanwhile triumphed over New Zealand at the Stade Des Alpes in Grenoble.

Jessie Fleming made the breakthrough shortly after half time

Nichelle Prince wrapped things up and made it two-nil late on from close range after a header from teammate Christine Sinclair’s came back off the post.