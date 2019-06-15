Haitian capital halted as protesters call for president to quit

Haiti's capital has been brought to a standstill by protesters calling for the resignation of the country's president, after allegations of corruption.

Thousands of Haitians took to the streets of Port-au-Prince on Friday, after several days of protests, amid allegations that president Jovenel Moise was involved in an embezzlement scheme.

The accusations came from a report by judges of the country's High Court of Auditors, who claim that Moise siphoned off Venezuelan aid funds.

But, despite saying he has "heard the voice of the people", Moise has refused to resign.

"I, Jovenel Moise, head of state, will not give the country up to armed gangs and drug traffickers," he said from the presidential palace.

Protesters are also demanding an investigation into the whereabouts of money from subsidised oil shipments from Venezuela after a recent Senate investigation accused 14 former government officials of misusing $3.8 billion (€3.4 bn).

Demonstrations took place across Haiti throughout the week, and a strike shutting schools, businesses and government offices.

Public transport and even a session of parliament were suspended, while activists blocked off streets with barricades of burning tyres.

While no injuries or deaths are believed to have occurred during Friday's protests, violence broke out during others, reportedly causing the deaths of several people.