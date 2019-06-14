Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Toronto Raptors win first basketball championship in team's history

By Euronews 
The Toronto Raptors have won their first basketball championship in the team's history.

Pushing back against the Golden State Warriors, who were the reigning NBA champions for two consecutive years, the competition underdogs halted the Californian team's dreams of securing a "three-peat".

It was a night of firsts at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California — as the only Canadian team in the NBA, the Raptors' win on Thursday therefore marked the first time Canada had nabbed the basketball title.

The team's Jeremy Lin, known for the "Linsanity" trend during his tenure at the New York Knicks, also became the first Asian American to win the NBA.

Fans back in Toronto were pictured partying and cheering in the streets after the emotional win.

Flares and fireworks were set off as people hoisted themselves onto cars and buses amid the celebrations.