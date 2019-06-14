Huge landslide kills one man and buries several cars

A monster landslide in Wuping County located in east China's Fujian Province swallowed several cars on Thursday, killing one man.

The man got trapped in his car after the section of the road he was in got buried by the landslide.

The local fire department rushed to the scene and sent excavators to clear the roads.

The man was finally brought out of the mud after three hours of work but died on his way to the hospital.

Police have been sent to evacuate locals from affected areas.

The cause of the landslide is still under investigation.