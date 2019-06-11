Stunning hail balls hit Lake Ammersee near Munich

This video, posted by a passenger on Lake Ammersee, shows the hail storm that hit the lake on Monday afternoon.

According to the Bavarian police, several people, including a seven-year-old boy, were injured. The houses were flooded due to heavy rains and were damaged by hail that meteorologists described as about five centimetres (almost 2 inches) in size.

However, some witnesses reported that the size of tennis balls (more than 6.5 centimetres) hit cars on a federal highway in Bavaria, breaking car windows and side mirrors.