One of Europe's most wanted man arrested after 16 years on the run

One of Europe’s most wanted men believed to have been on the run for 16 years has been found and arrested in Malta.

Christopher Gust More Jr, now 41, was arrested over the murder of Brian Waters.

The victim was tortured, tied to a chair and beaten to death in front of his two adult children in a three hour ordeal at a farm in Cheshire, UK.

The Brit was found in the Swieqi area of northern Malta on Thursday night and detained on a European arrested warrant.

British detectives had been looking for More shortly after the killing in June 2003 and added him to Europe’s most wanted list earlier this year.

Investigators believed he had links to Spain, Malta and South America.

Three men were convicted of Waters’ murder, including 60-year-old former undercover BBC researcher James Raven.

Britain’s National Crime Agency said that out of 96 fugitives identified as part of Operation Captura, a scheme to find British runaway suspects hiding in expat communities in mainland Europe, just 12 remain evasive.

“We are utterly delighted that after almost 16 years on the run, hiding from law enforcement, Christopher Guest More Jr has been arrested and will now have to return to the UK,” said Graham Roberts, regional manager at the NCA.

“We have waited a long, long time for this moment. We were never going to give up in the hunt. Other fugitives should really look at this and remember how tenacious UK law enforcement is.”