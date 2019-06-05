YouTube says comments from conservative pundit on gay reporter do not violate guidelines | #TheCube

Where is the line between debate and harassment on social media?

YouTube has been caught up in a dispute between a conservative pundit and a gay reporter, which has thrown into question the responsibilities of platforms to protect users while still allowing free speech.

What is the backdrop of the debate?

Carlos Maza is a reporter for Vox, an American media company, who runs a series known as "Strikethrough" on YouTube, which aims to document the changing media landscape in the Trump era.

On May 30, Maza tweeted a thread detailing harassment he experienced from Steven Crowder — a prominent conservative and host of "Louder with Crowder". The reporter shared a video highlighting a series of clips from the show in which Crowder calls him a "lispy sprite," a "little queer" and "Mr Gay Vox". In one video, Crowder claims that the Vox host is "being given a free pass as a crappy writer because [he is] gay."

In his now-viral Twitter thread, Maza said that each time "Louder with Crowder" featured a "debunk" of his video he would experience a torrent of abuse across numerous social media platforms. The Vox reporter added that he was "bombarded with hundreds of texts at the exact same time" last year all urging Maza to "debate Steven Crowder".

"These videos make me a target of ridiculous harassment, and it makes life sort of miserable," Maza said in a Tweet, adding that it "derails your mental health". Despite this, Maza said that he is "not mad at Crowder," and instead called on YouTube to support its LGBTQ creators, pointing out its bullying and harassment guidelines. YouTube then responded, saying that they would investigate.

What did YouTube find?

Crowder dismissed Maza's claims as a smear and uploaded a mock apology on "Louder with Crowder". He then shared a clip of all his video rebuttals to Vox.

In a thread posted June 6, YouTube responded, saying that although they found the language "clearly hurtful, the videos as posted don’t violate our policies."

YouTube said: "As an open platform, it’s crucial for us to allow everyone–from creators to journalists to late-night TV hosts–to express their opinions w/in the scope of our policies. Opinions can be deeply offensive, but if they don’t violate our policies, they’ll remain on our site."

What are YouTube's community guidelines?

YouTube has a set of guidelines which outline that "content or behaviour intended to maliciously harass, threaten or bully others is not allowed on YouTube." Among the guidelines, YouTube states that content that is "deliberately posted in order to humiliate someone," would conflict with their policy. Should policies be violated, content is removed and your channel is removed should it receive three strikes.

This isn't the first time YouTube has been under the spotlight in such a debate, and it isn't the only platform to have faced this issue. YouTube's decision has been met with criticism from some who question how the platform draws a line between what is free speech and what is harassment.