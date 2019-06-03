House to hold hearing on Mueller report, 'presidential obstruction and other crimes'

House Democrats announced Monday they'll hold a hearing next week focused on the Mueller Report and presidential obstruction.

The Judiciary Committee hearing will include testimony from former White House Counsel John Dean, a key figure in the Watergate hearings that helped lead to then-President Richard Nixon's resignation.

The hearing — which comes as more House Democrats clamor to launch impeachment proceedingsagainst President Donald Trump — will also include testimony from legal experts and former federal prosecutors.

"No one is above the law. While the White House continues to cover up and stonewall, and to prevent the American people from knowing the truth, we will continue to move forward with our investigation," Committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) said in a statement announcing the session, entitled "Lessons from the Mueller Report: Presidential Obstruction and Other Crimes."

"These hearings will allow us to examine the findings laid out in Mueller's report so that we can work to protect the rule of law and protect future elections through consideration of legislative and other remedies," he added. "...Given the threat posed by the President's alleged misconduct, our first hearing will focus on President Trump's most overt acts of obstruction. In the coming weeks, other hearings will focus on other important aspects of the Mueller report."

The committee said in a press release it will also "consider targeted legislative, oversight and constitutional remedies" to tackle those issues.