Man rushes stage, grabs Sen. Kamala Harris' mic at forum

A man rushed the stage and grabbed Sen. Kamala Harris' microphone Saturday as the Democratic presidential candidate was participating in a forum in San Francisco.The unidentified man said to Harris as he grabbed the mic from her hands that he was "asking for your attention to a much bigger idea."

Politics

What idea he had in mind wasn't clear as DJ Carmen Spindiego, who was introducing guests, said, "Thank you so much, sir, for your big idea, but we want to make sure that we are able to get through this."Harris, who was taking part in a MoveOn.org forum after addressing the California Democratic Convention in San Francisco, calmly walked offstage as the man was bear-hugged and pulled away.Harris shared the day's marquee at the convention with other Democratic candidates, including Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and former Obama administration cabinet member Julián Castro.Harris was talking about pay equity for women of color when she was interrupted. After the man was removed, she returned to the stage amid chants of "Kamala, Kamala.""I'm good, I'm good," she told the audience. "All good. No worries."