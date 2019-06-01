South Korea's LGBT pride march demands equality and better rights

Thousands of members of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community hit the streets for South Korea's Gay Pride Festival.

They demanded better equality in the country after Taiwan last month became the first Asian country to legalise same-sex marriage.

Homosexuality is not illegal in South Korea but the Seoul Western District Court dismissed a bid to allow same-sex marriage in 2016.

Meanwhile, across the street, hundreds of anti-LGBT protesters, mostly from churches, staged a rally and chanted slogans such as "No same-sex marriage" and "Homosexuality is a sin".