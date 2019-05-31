Watch: Our best No Comment videos of the week

Tornado wreaks havoc upon apartment complex in Dayton, Ohio

Aerial footage released on Tuesday showed an apartment complex in Dayton, Ohio, that was torn to shreds by one of three tornadoes that hit the state on Monday.

Thrill-seekers take 90 kph zipline ride off the Eiffel Tower

Volunteers jumped off a platform hanging 115 metres from the Eiffel Tower on Tuesday for a thrilling ride down an 800 metre zipline.

Government warplanes 'bomb last rebel stronghold in Syria'

Syrian rescue workers and activists say government warplanes have again bombed the last rebel stronghold in the country, levelling a building and killing five people inside it, including three members of a single family.