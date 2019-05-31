The World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony takes place in Mauritius

On 1 June, the World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony will be held in Mauritius. The awards bring together around 400 leading figureheads in the tourism industry and decision-makers from Africa and the Indian Ocean.

The red carpet will be rolled out at Sugar Beach – A Sun Resort, which enjoys an unrivalled location bordering the bay of Flic-en-Flac, one of the most picturesque beaches on this paradise island.

The World Travel Awards (WTA) were created in 1993 with the aim of rewarding excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Since then, the WTA has organised regional galas each year in the Middle East, Europe, Asia, Australasia, Latin America, Africa and the Indian Ocean, North America and the Caribbean. Tonight's winners will also be given the opportunity to compete in the corresponding world categories.

Watch the ceremony live in the video player above and see all the winners on 1 June at 6pm CEST.