How could the world's largest business support network help my company?

The Enterprise Europe Network is the world’s largest business support network for small and medium-sized enterprises. It seeks to help companies innovate and grow on an international scale. Business Planet spoke to Cristina Maria Barbosa, one of the network's representatives, to find out more about how businesses can benefit from the organisation's services.

What services do you provide?

“The Enterprise Europe Network provides local services to help companies go abroad, to internationalise their business and to innovate, so we target our advisory service around innovation support and internationalisation support.”

How do you help companies go global?

“We identify special activities that the Enterprise Europe Network promotes. Like company missions, events, also we identify in the partnership database what types of opportunities that could help companies better promote their services or even to find partners that could help them.”

How big is the network?

“We are more than 3000 advisory experts around the globe, not only in European countries but also in other continents. Here in Portugal we have 11 institutions providing this service as a network member.”

If I’m an entrepreneur and I’m interested in the Enterprise Europe Network, what do I need to do?

“You should grab your phone and call us. Our contacts are open and free directly on our website, in social media also. All types of business could benefit from our service. You as a young entrepreneur or if you are a big company. If you need our guidance, to help you understand better and to prepare better your path to go abroad, please contact us.”