At least seven dead in Budapest after tourist boat sinks in rainstorm

A major search and rescue operation was underway overnight in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, after a pleasure boat carrying mostly South Korean tourists capsized and sank on the River Danube.

Seven people have been confirmed dead and around 20 are missing. The boat was moored near the country's parliament building when it was hit by another vessel in bad weather, according to the MTI news agency.

The military and divers have been involved in the rescue effort following the accident, which happened at around 22.00 CET on Wednesday evening. Heavy rainfall had swollen the river, leading to flooding and strong currents.

Conditions were difficult for rescuers. Officials said that emergency teams were checking the Danube for several kilometres downriver from Budapest.

Seven bodies were recovered, while seven other people were rescued and taken to hospital, said Pal Gyorfi of the National Ambulance Service. But officials also said around another 20 were unaccounted for.

"The rescue operation is downstream from Budapest because of the strong current. Divers say it's unfortunately unlikely to find anybody alive after hours in cold water like this, it's around 10 degrees centigrade," Euronews reporter Anna Flóri told Good Morning Europe.

Reports quoting the police, the boat's operator and others estimate the number of people on board at over 30. The passengers were said to be South Koreans, while two crew members were reportedly Hungarian.

The boat that sank has been identified as the "Hableany" (Mermaid), which has two decks and a capacity of 45 for sightseeing cruises.

A spokesman for the Panorama Deck boating company said it was on a "routine" trip when the accident happened, NBC News reported.

Staff from the South Korean embassy in Budapest have been assisting Hungarian officials in identifying those rescued as well as the victims.