Abortion rights advocates march in Buenos Aires

A sea of green surrounded the front of Argentina's National Congress in Buenos Aires as legislation was introduced to decriminalise abortion.

Activists wore the green handkerchiefs that have come to symbolise the effort to legalise elective abortions.

A bill similar to that being introduced gained widespread support but was rejected by the country's Senate last year.

"The only thing I'm hoping for is that they (legislators) vote well and with their conscience this time, that they think of the lives of the girls that have died from secret abortions in subhuman conditions, and that they let it be law (legalisation of abortion)," said Abril Gonzalez - student.

The new bill differs from last year's with a new section focused on sexual education and counseling for women.

It also sets prison terms of between three months and one year to health establishments or doctors who "unjustifiably delay," block or refuse to carry out an elective abortion within the terms of the law.

Abortion in Argentina is currently permitted only in cases of rape, or if the mother's health is at risk.