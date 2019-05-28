Spain football match-fixing probe: Police target current and ex-La Liga players

A match-fixing probe in Spain is focussing on current and former La Liga footballers as well as club presidents and managers, say police.

Authorities believe there were attempts to rig at least three matches across Spain’s top trio of divisions.

Police said the fixing of one third division game was unsuccessful but the players involved then tried to compensate by throwing another future match.

“Eleven people are expected to be arrested, including retired and active first division (La Liga) football players, active second division players, as well as club presidents and managers.

“The investigation has corroborated that the offenders reached agreements with different players to "fix" at least three matches corresponding to the first, second and third division.”