How are the EU's top jobs filled and when? | Euronews explains

Following the European elections, EU leaders are now starting their discussions over who will take over some of the top jobs in the European Union.

The process will be a compromise between requirements of geography, political affiliation, gender, as well as the candidates’ own profiles.

Watch the video in the player above as Euronews' Brussels correspondent Jack Parrock' explains to be filled.

EU's top job: European Commission president

The top job, currently occupied by Jean-Claude Juncker. The commission is the executive branch of the European Union, setting the policy agenda and directing the civil service.

The spitzenkandidat system traditionally sees the European party with the most votes have its spitzenkandidat (lead candidate) chosen as the new Commission president.

Read more: European elections 2019: What is a spitzenkandidat?

As the candidate for the European People's Party (EPP), Manfred Weber is the front-runner. But the results of the EU elections, which saw the EPP lose its grip on power somewhat, could cause issues.

French president Emmanuel Macron and the Hungarian government are both opposed to his candidacy.

This could pave the way for other candidates, including Margarethe Vestager who is the current European Commissioner for Competition, social democrat Frans Timmermans, and outliers such as Michel Barnier.

European Council president

Chairs the leaders of the member states, deciding on their position and consequently influencing the political direction of the EU.

The current council president is Donald Tusk, the former prime minister of Poland. The council president is elected by the council by a qualified majority.

Read more: Europe's 'Game of Thrones' begins as EC President appointment looms

Other key posts

Another important position up for grabs is the European Central Bank presidency, currently held by Mario Draghi. His successor will be chosen by the European Council.

A decision will also be made on who will replace Federica Mogherini as High Representative for Foreign Affairs, as well as who will succeed Antonio Tajani as EU Parliament president.

Timeline: Filling the EU's most powerful position