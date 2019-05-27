Watch: Toe wrestler nails 16th world championship title

Alan "Nasty" Nash was crowned the toe wrestling world champion in Wetton, England, on Saturday, taking home his 16th title.

After having their feet inspected for fungus and injuries by officials, contestants sit on the ground facing each other, lock toes and try to push their opponent's foot to the side.

The world championships of this niche sport began in 1976. Competitor Ben Woodroffe outlined how serious an endeavour they are. "I had my toenails removed on my feet for toe wrestling purposes, so there's a lot of things you can do, a lot of preparation and if you're dedicated to it, you will do it."

Woodroffe was defeated by Nash in the men's final, while Lisa "Twinkletoes" Shenton claimed this year's women's crown.