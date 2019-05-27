BREAKING NEWS

Guy Verhofstadt celebrates 'new balance of power' in EU Parliament

By Euronews 
Guy Verhofstadt speaks at the European election results night
Guy Verhofstadt, the leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), celebrated a "historic" European election night, which he claimed will change the "balance of power".

Preliminary results signalled a strong showing for his liberal party, and he vowed to push for a "more ambitious Europe".

The Liberal and Democrat grouping were on course to win 101 seats, with the traditionally dominant centre-right and socialist blocs losing their majority in the European Parliament.

"This evening is a historical moment because there will be a new balance of power in the European Parliament," he said, addressing the European parliament in Brussels as the election results came in.

Verhofstadt again signalled his intention to form a new group within the the EU Parliament by allying his ALDE group with French President Emmanuel Macron's La Republique En Marche party, along with other "reform-driven parties".

