In what was undoubtedly a bitterly fought European election, so much of the competition for votes took place on social media.

So who came top on the social media campaign trail? The eurosceptics, those critical of the EU and its institutions - or the europhiles, those in favour of European integration?

Using CrowdTangle software to compare the reach and interactions of Facebook pages and Twitter accounts over the last 30 days, Alex Morgan in The Cube has the story.