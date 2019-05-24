Watch: Europeans share what they think of the EU — do you agree?

Voters across the European Union are going to the polls to select the 705 MEPs to serve in the European Parliament for the next five years. While citizens from the UK and the Netherlands cast their votes this Thursday, most countries will vote on Sunday

We asked people from different countries what they think the EU has done for them.

Most saw the European freedom of movement policies as the most beneficial, others were happy about the single currency.

“The EU has given me the chance to work in my field in France, doing what I always wanted and what I love. It gave me the chance to meet new people, try new things,” said Orestis, a doctor from Greece.

“Life got a bit easier. The huge differences between European countries disappeared. We became more similar to each other,” said a photographer we met at on streets of Budapest.

Find out more from the Europeans we spoke to by clicking on the above video player.