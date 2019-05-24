The surge of populists in the EU elections is being greatly exaggerated ǀ View

Opinions expressed in View articles are solely those of the authors.

Farage, Le Pen, Salvini. The Holy Trinity of the Far Right movement in Europe are looking to cause a political earthquake this week with perhaps their best showing in the European elections ever.

While polls have the major populist and nationalist parties on course for massive gains, is it realistic to think the European establishment will be dealt a hammer blow.

“The prospects of a populist, Far Right takeover in the European Parliament have been overhyped in the media,” says Dan Keleman, Professor of Political Science at Rutgers University.

While he acknowledges populist parties are going to make in-roads, he believes they will still lack influence over the next parliament.

“They are going to remain internally divided. They are going to remain in the minority and they are going to be increasingly marginalised.”

Watch the video above for Dan’s full analysis of the elections and its impact on the next parliament and election of the next European Commission president.

R. Daniel Kelemen is Professor of European politics at Rutgers University.

