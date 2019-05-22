Tarantino, DiCaprio, Pitt greeted by screaming fans in Cannes

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie were greeted by cheering fans as they arrived with director Quentin Tarantino at a news conference to publicize his new film in Cannes.

"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood", one of the most hotly anticipated premieres at this year's film festival, was screened on Tuesday, receiving a standing ovation at the end and praise from many critics.

Tarantino, a Cannes darling, won the festival's top Palme D'Or prize for "Pulp Fiction" 25 years ago.

His new movie centres on Ricky Dalton, a TV actor wracked by self-doubt played by DiCaprio.

It is a love letter to the world of cinema, from its glamorous parties to the highs and lows of being on set.