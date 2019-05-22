BREAKING NEWS

Tarantino, DiCaprio, Pitt greeted by screaming fans in Cannes

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie were greeted by cheering fans as they arrived with director Quentin Tarantino at a news conference to publicize his new film in Cannes.

"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood", one of the most hotly anticipated premieres at this year's film festival, was screened on Tuesday, receiving a standing ovation at the end and praise from many critics.

Tarantino, a Cannes darling, won the festival's top Palme D'Or prize for "Pulp Fiction" 25 years ago.

His new movie centres on Ricky Dalton, a TV actor wracked by self-doubt played by DiCaprio.

It is a love letter to the world of cinema, from its glamorous parties to the highs and lows of being on set.

