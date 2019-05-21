Road Trip Europe Day 47 - Munster: 'Each country should look out for itself'

With only days to go until the European Union elections, the Road Trip team are in Germany to see what issues are on people's minds.

The people of Bremen sat on our red sofa and got confessional.

One of our guests, Klaus, is worried about extremism:

"Right wing populists are very strong everywhere. I hope that they don’t get too many votes. But it looks bad.

"I think Europe is a good thing, and this splinters in some countries, and the idea that each country goes it alone and does its own think is not good."

Mohamed, a refugee, was frustrated about his inability to take part in the upcoming election:

"I wish I could vote, I would love to go to vote, to cast my ballot and express myself and my views.'

Ingrid believed each country needed to maintain its own identity and path, but that they must cooperate;

"Each country should look out for itself, but we should coordinate borders and then we can work faster together where there are problems that we need to sort out."