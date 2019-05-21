Irish election candidate Ben Gilroy stars in bizarre campaign video

An Irish candidate in the European elections has drawn attention to his campaign with a bizarre video in which he smashes through plaster walls.

Ben Gilroy, an independent activist who is standing in Dublin, takes aim at “state corruption” and "unlawful evictions" by destroying them with a hurley, the stick used in the Irish sport of hurling.

It ends with him trying to smash his own face in a campaign poster.

The anti-eviction activist, who has spent time in prison after fighting court orders, emphasises his tough credentials.

“I’m the man, everybody knows it, pick someone who does it, rather than talks, and he has to be tough,” Gilroy says.

The original video has been shared widely on social media, including more than two thousand times on Facebook.

Gilroy is one of 19 candidates standing for election in the Dublin constituency.

Earlier this month, he lost another legal fight, this time against Irish state broadcaster RTE for excluding him from a televised candidates’ debate.

Hurling is one of the oldest field games in the world and has been popular for at least 3000 years in Ireland.

