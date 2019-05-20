Vincent Lambert: The 10 year right to die case | #TheCube

After a decade of hospitalisation and subsequent legal challenges, the man who has become central in the right to die debate in France is due to begin deep sedation treatment on Monday 20 May.

Lambert, who was working as a psychiatric nurse until a motorbike accident in 2008, has been in a vegetative state and has been fed and hydrated intravenously since.

His parents and spouse have been deeply divided over whether to allow Lambert to pass away, with legal battles reaching the European Court of Human Rights.

The ECHR stated that the original ruling two years previously still stood and that doctors could start the process of putting Lambert into a sedative state.

Lambert's parents are planning to pose more legal challenges to prevent what they call is "legalised euthanasia".

