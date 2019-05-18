BREAKING NEWS

Eurovision superfans count down to final contest in Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv counted down to the Eurovision Song Contest final on Saturday (May 18) after a week of parties and protests.

Despite a boycott of the event called by Palestinians and their foreign supporters, fans have seemed more concerned about the music than the politics — even belting out versions of their favourite entries.

In the grand finale, 26 countries are set to battle it out for the Eurovision 2019 glass microphone trophy: Malta, Albania, Czech Republic, Germany, Russia, Denmark, San Marino, North Macedonia, Sweden, Slovenia, Cyprus, the Netherlands, Greece, Israel, Norway, Britain, Iceland, Estonia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, France, Italy, Serbia, Switzerland, Australia and Spain.

