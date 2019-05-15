Antoine Griezmann: France football star to leave Atletico Madrid

France football star Antoine Griezmann announced plans to leave Atletico de Madrid at the end of the season in a video released on the club's official Twitter account on Tuesday.

"I would like to thank all of you for the love you have shown me during these five years," Griezmann said in the video.

The team's top scoring player and world cup winner said he had informed the club's manager Diego Simeone and chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin of his decision.

The move came as a surprise to fans.

The 28-year-old had just signed a new five-year contract with the club in June with a reported €200 million release clause.

The player did not say where he would be playing next season, but several media outlets in Spain and England are reporting that Griezmann will head to Barcelona.

Griezmann had rejected an offer from FC Barcelona last year.

"Many thanks for everything, I have really enjoyed myself in the last five years, I’ve given everything on the pitch and I’ve always tried to be a good person," Griezmann said in the video.

The move is another blow to the Spanish football club this year, as French defender Lucas Hernandez heads to Bayern Munich next season and Uruguayan defender and Atletico captain Diego Godin also plans to leave the club.