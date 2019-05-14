'For the first time since its creation,' Europe has enemies, says EU Commissioner Moscovici

"For the first time since its creation we've got enemies of Europe, people who want to destroy Europe, that's what populism is about," European Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told Euronews on Tuesday.

At Euronews's debate in Paris "Europe populaire ou populiste?" (Europe: Popular or populist) experts spoke about the biggest threats facing the European Union ahead of the upcoming elections.

Among the panellists appearing alongside Moscovici were Georgian President Salome Zourabichivili, ALDE President Guy Verhofstaft and President of the European Affairs Committee at the National Assembly Sabine Thillaye, among others.

Issues of rising populism and Euroscepticism were mentioned by politicians such as Moscovici who fears for the future of the EU.

With the Eurosceptics predicted to succeed in the upcoming European elections, Moscovi expects that "if those populists unite, and if the pro-Europeans are divided...it would be the first step for the victory of the populists" whom he termed "nationalist and extreme-rightist."

Despite the emergence of nationalist populism and the chaos it has caused within Europe, politicians remain who defend the EU.

Zourabichivili expressed to Euronews that her country "would be very happy to take the place left by Great Britain." For Georgia, a desire to join the EU "has been the long-term perspective."

Between May 23rd and 26th, Europeans will vote on the future of the European Union. Once the votes are in, it will be clear whether the EU is popular or populist.