Watch live: Guy Verhofstadt says 'I don't want a European superstate'

Guy Verhofstadt, one of the highest-profile candidates for the EU’s top job after this month’s elections, has denied he wants to create a European superstate but says there is nothing wrong with a federal system of decision-making.

"I don't want a superstate, I'm against a superstate where everything is decided by Brussels," he said in an interview with Euronews Raw Politics.

But he said there was nothing wrong with the idea of a United States of Europe. "I want a system where, if there is added value, let's do it on European level," he said.

"In the USA there are "50 different constitutions, 50 different flags, 50 different armies, even there are differences in the death penalty," he said. "A United States of Europe is a way to organize common action on a European level by recongising the autonomy of the member states."

EU border force

He said Europe's problems could not be solved by individual governments.

"The solution for the challenges we are facing today is not to go back to nationalst and populist rhetoric," he said. "What we need to do is reform the EU, to replace the European Commission with a small European government and to replace the waste of money we have in Europe on the military by having a European army."

He also called for the creation of a new EU border force and coast guard to solve the migrant crisis.

"This is a crisis is mainly a crisis because of a lack of European policies, so nationalists and populists are pointing the finger to Europe but it is not Europe that is the source of this crisis," Verhofstadt said. "It is because of a lack of European policies. There is no European border and coastguard. There is no European asylum system because the existing Dublin system is mainly the opposite of a European system."

Wine

The former Belgian prime minister is the latest of the prospective EU presidents to appear on Euronews; Jan Zahradil from the Conservatives will appear on Tuesday (May 14) at 21h CEST.

Verhofstadt, a law graduate and former Ghent city councillor, is a polarizing figure in Britain where he has been campaigning alongside the resurgent Liberal Democrats, the only major political party totally opposed to Brexit. However, one pro-Brexit tabloid newspaper called him a "curtain-haired slimeball".

He predicted the Liberal Democrats would have "a great result" when British voters go to the polls on May 23. "It will be a battle between the Liberal Democrats on the one hand and the Brexit Party on the other."

He also made a perhaps surprising choice for a Belgian when asked whether he preferred wine or beer. "Wine," he said. "Wine in Europe is civilisation."

