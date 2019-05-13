Afghanistan: Tributes paid to murdered ex-journalist Mina Mangal

Afghans have taken to social media to condemn the fatal shooting of a former television journalist and parliamentary advisor.

They have been sharing pictures of Mina Mangal, who was killed by unidentified men on a motorbike in Kabul.

Mangal was on her way to work as an advisor to the Afghan parliament’s cultural affairs commission when she was shot on Saturday.

A woman’s rights activist claims in this tweet Mangal said she had been threatened but was not scared of dying.

Women’s rights are in sharp focus in Afghanistan with the possible pull-out of foreign forces and a potential return for the Taliban to government.

“In a country where my life is in danger as a journalist, I want the government not to show appreciation for our work but to focus on how to protect us,” Zalma Kharooty, an Afghan female journalist, posted on Facebook.

The EU Delegation in Afghanistan also paid tribute to Mangal on Twitter, and have urged for Afghan authorities to conduct a swift investigation into her death.