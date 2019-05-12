Wrestling star Silver King dies in packed London show

A 51-year old former World Championship wrestling star from Mexico has died in the ring in London during a packed show.

Cesar Barron, known as Silver King, was facing fellow wrestler Warrior Youth at The Greatest Show of Lucha Libre at the Roundhouse in Camden on Friday, when he hit the canvas.

King is said to have suffered a heart attack.

Lucha Libre, a term used to denote freestyle wrestling in Mexico, is a form of choreographed battle, during which wrestlers wear colourful masks and costumes. It is characterised by a high sequence of manoeuvers.

Footage shows that after Youth was declared winner, King continued to lie face-down. At first fans thought it was part of the act and that King would get up any time. Minutes passed before the referee and wrestlers surrounded King. Youth came back on stage and urged the fans to shout his opponent's name.

"Silver. Silver." The audience cheered.

On the internet, news of the wrestler's death spread quickly. The wrestling community and fans were quick to express their sorrow. The World Wrestling Entertainment tweeted that it was "saddened" by the news.

Fellow wrestler William Regal tweeted saying he was "very sorry" to hear of the death of his friend.

King had starred alongside comic actor Jack Black in the 2005 film Nacho Libres, where he played a villain named Ramses. Black paid the wrestler a tribute on his Instagram page.

King's death has come a month after comedian John Oliver slammed the WWE in his show The Last Week Tonight, where he highlighted the disturbing trend of early deaths in the wrestling community.