Official poster for the 72nd Cannes Film Festival honours late French filmmaker Agnes Varda

The official poster for the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival was unfurled on Sunday as the French Riviera prepares to welcome movie stars and famous directors for the acclaimed festival.

The poster pays tribute to late director Agnes Varda, which shows her filming an action shot for her first feature film "La Pointe Courte" released in 1955.

The festival kicks off on May 14 with Jim Jarmusch's latest film, zombie extravaganza "The Dead Don't Die", marking the director's ninth time in the competition.

This year's jury will be headed by Mexican director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and comprised of American actress Elle Fanning, director Kelly Reichardt, Italian director Alice Rohrwacher, Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski, Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos, actress and director Maimouna N'Diaye, and French directors Enki Bilal and Robin Campillo.

The 21 films competing for the prestigious award, the Palme d'Or are:

1. "Pain and Glory", Pedro Almodovar (Spain)

2. "The Traitor", Marco Bellochio (Italy)

3. "The Wild Goose Lake", Diao Yinan (China)

4. "Parasite", Bong Joon-Ho (Korea)

5. "The Young Ahmed", Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne (Belgium)

6. "On Mercy!" Arnaud Desplechin (France)

7. "Mektoub, my love: Intermezzo", Abdellatif Kechiche (France/Tunisia)

8. "Atlantics", Mati Diop (France/Senegal)

9. "Matthias and Maxime", Xavier Dolan (Canada)

10. "Little Joe", Jessica Hausner (Austria)

11. "Sorry we missed you", Ken Loach (Britain)

12. "Les Miserables", Ladj Ly (France)

13. "A Hidden Life", Terrence Malick (US)

14. "Bacurau", K. Mendonca Filho and J. Dornelles (Brazil)

15. "The Whistlers", Corneliu Porumboiu (Romania)

16. "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood", Quentin Tarantino (US)

17. "Frankie", Ira Sachs (US)

18. "Portrait of a Lady of Fire", Celine Sciamma (France)

19. "It must be heaven", Palestinian Elia Suleiman

20. "Sibyl", Justine Triet (France)

21. "The Dead Don't Die", Jim Jarmusch (US)

The festival runs until May 25.