Cuba extends rationing as shortages bite

Rationing is being extended in Cuba as authorities attempt to cope with a worsening shortage of food and hygiene products.

Eggs, flour and chicken are among the goods that are running short, prompting queues that can last for hours when they do become available.

Some Cubans, though, claim to be taking the troubles in their stride.

"Cubans are used to overcoming difficulties,” said one resident. “It’s been getting worse lately, but for me, it's just normal".

"I think rationing is the only way for some people to be able to buy anything,” said another.

Cuba imports 60 to 70% of its food and blames the latest shortages on the decades-long US trade embargo.