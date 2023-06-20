WATCH: Rope bridges preserving the Inca heritage

In the canyon of the Apurimac River, in the Peruvian region of Cusco, a task dating back six centuries is about to be reborn. At 28 metres high, several copper-skinned men braid the final sections of the last Inca rope bridge in the world.

Every June, the Quechua Indians celebrate the conservation ritual in the place where the ancient Inca Empire once throbbed.

Intangible Heritage of Humanity since 2013, the Q'eswachaka bridge is a monumental weaving of ropes made from the q'oya (plant fibre obtained from a plant that grows in the Andes).