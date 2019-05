Serbia held a military parade in the city of Niš on Friday, demonstrating a show of the country's military might among a region of tense relations.

Amid the parade, new deliveries of weapons and equipment from Russia were shown.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said the parade would demonstrate how far Serbia "has progressed, how much stronger it is".

Held on Friday, the parade marks the country's Victory Day, which was celebrated a day earlier elsewhere in the Balkan nation.