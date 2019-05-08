Trump asserts executive privilege over entire Mueller report

President Donald Trump has asserted executive privilege over Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report and its underlying investigative materials.

The move was announced by the Justice Department in a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler and escalated a battle between Trump and the Democrats on the Committee.

It came just minutes before the panel was poised to vote to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt for defying a congressional subpoena to hand over the full unredacted report.

In light of Nadler's "blatant abuse of power", the president "has no other option than to make a protective assertion of executive privilege," the White House said Wednesday.

It will probably lead to a "protracted legal war" over Mueller’s 448-page report, according to NBC.

The document addresses both the alleged obstruction of justice by Trump as well as Russian interference in the 2016 US elections.

The Justice Department told lawmakers prior to the session that was set to recommend that the president assert executive privilege to the report.

