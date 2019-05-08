Tottenham beat Ajax to set up an all-English Champions League final with Liverpool

Tottenham beat Ajax on the away goals rule (3-2) after the teams finished 3-3 on aggregate on Wednesday to set up an all-English Champions League final with Liverpool.

Just like Liverpool's miraculous comeback to beat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate, Tottenham also made an incredible comeback against Ajax.

Attacking midfielder Lucas Moura’s hat-trick sent Tottenham through after a thrilling, end-to-end game.

The verified account of Tottenham shared the ecstatic mood of the players in their dressing room.

While Ajax's Twitter account tweeted "No words..." to describe their disillusionment at their loss.

Tottenham will now face Liverpool in Madrid on June 1 in their first Champions League final.