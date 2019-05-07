The Brief: Fake news fightback

Frequent accusations of election interference dog both Europe and the United States.

During election time, the focus of discussion is on how politicians and media organisations can strengthen people's ability to know what's real and what's fake when they're reading things on social media.

"Many people seem to think the algorithms are something that have come down from heaven - it's a God given thing. Well they're not - algorithms are made by people. So I think what we should do is have a proper look at the algorithms, particularly of YouTube but not only. So we can see what is happening, so that people themselves, the consumers are aware of how they are being manipulated," Marjory van den Broeke - Deputy Spokesperson for the European Parliament told Euronews.

Keeping information true and clear online is one of the priorities for the European Union as people head to the polls at the end of May.

Watch the full report in the player above