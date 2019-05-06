Amy Schumer is a mom! She gives birth to her 1st child — see the pic

Amy Schumer wants you to meet baby Schumer.

The comedian, who is married to Chris Fischer, gave birth to her first child on Sunday night. She made the announcement Monday afternoon, with a nod to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big baby news earlier in the day.

Schumer, who announced her pregnancy last October, has had a bumpy few months leading up to the baby's arrival.

Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer on January 22, 2019, in New York City. Getty Images

A month after she broke the news she was expecting, she revealed she had been hospitalized with hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), an extreme form of morning sickness, which forced her to cancel a show in Dallas.

A few weeks after that, Schumer, 37, asked fans on Instagram to post pictures of their kids and dogs to help her feel better.

"The last few days have been tough," she wrote. "I'm grateful as hell and know it's temporary but tough just the same. Please if you don't mind. Post pics of your kids and tag me #amyschumer. My friends sending me pics and vids of their kids is making me feel so much better. Much love accepting dog photos too."

In February, she canceled the remainder of her tour due to HG.

"The baby and I are healthy and everything looks good," she wrote. "But I am in my 3rd trimester and I am still nauseous all the time and vomiting."