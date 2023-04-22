A crying child in Japan prepares for his battle in the crying sumo competition
no comment

Sumo Showdown: Tears and triumphs return in Japan's Baby Crying Contest!

A crying baby sumo competition returns to Japan for the first time in four years, following COVID-19 cancellations in previous years.

A crying baby sumo competition returns to Japan for the first time in four years, following COVID-19 cancellations in previous years.

In the event, held at Tokyo's Sensoji temple, the babies are encouraged to cry in the sumo ring, and the infant who cries louder than the other is declared the winner of the bout. 

Traditionally, the babies have been held aloft by genuine sumo wrestlers, but due to concerns over COVID-19, this year they were carried by their parents. 

The event is intended to promote the babies' health, in the belief that a baby which cries loudly will grow up healthily.

More from no comment

Latest video