Winter returns to France, with snow and ice on the Côte d'Azur

Parts of the French Riviera resembled a ski resort at the weekend as a cold front brought ice and snow to the Côte D’Azur.

After basking in sun over Easter, toboggans and road gritters were seen on the streets of Antibes.

The story was the same across much of France, with snow and wind gusts up to 130 km/h in the Rhône Valley.

The French weather service issued a warning for dangerous driving conditions.

Paris had its coldest May temperatures for 22 years.

While the strong winds delivered an uncomfortable ride for those on ferry services in and out of Marseille.