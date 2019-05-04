Watch: Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn is crowned on the first day of coronation rites

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn began his coronation rituals on Saturday, which consists of Buddhist and Brahmin rituals that will symbolically transform him into a living god.

Vajiralongkorn is the first monarch to be crowned in nearly seven decades as he takes the place of his father King Bhumibol Adulyadej who reigned for 70 years.

The new king was accompanied by his new wife Queen Suthida whom he married three days before the coronation ceremonies began.

The three-times divorced monarch wed his new queen — a former Thai Airways flight attendant and member of his personal bodyguard team — in a surprise wedding that shocked many.

Vajiralongkorn's coronation comes at a time of political uncertainty in the country where the military junta and a "democratic front" battle for control of the government after a general election in March that yielded no clear results.

"I shall reign in righteousness for the benefits of the kingdom and the people forever," said the king in his first royal command after receiving the 7.3 kg gold-enamelled and diamond Great Crown of Victory.

The first step of the coronation ceremonies consists in purifying the king and making him into a divine embodiment of the gods.

Later on Saturday evening, the king will proclaim himself the royal patron of Buddhism and perform a private housewarming ritual at the royal residence where he will stay for the night as per tradition.

The coronation ceremony will last three days until Monday.