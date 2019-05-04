Israeli airstrikes kill two Hamas' fighters as protests in Gaza flare up

Palestinian militants fired more than 90 rockets into southern Israel on Saturday, after Israel killed two Hamas militants in airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Friday.

The Israeli military said the strikes were a retaliation to gunfire from Gaza that injured two Israeli soldiers near the border fence.

Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al Qidra named the two militants killed in the airstrike as Abdullah Ibrahim Abu Malooh, 33 and Alaa Ali al-Bubali, 29, both were members of the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing.

A Palestinian protestor was also killed in clashes along the Gaza border.

Gazans were protesting along the Israeli border fence as part of the Great March of Return, a weekly demonstration at the fence which started last March and has since seen more than 200 Gazans killed, and thousands injured.

Those demonstrating in the Great March of Return demand the right of return for Palestinian refugees, as well as an end to Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip.

An Israeli military spokesperson said that 5,200 people had taken part in Friday’s march, in which more than 50 Palestinians were injured.

Hamas confirmed it had sent representatives to Egypt to meet with Egyptian officials in an attempt to prevent further escalation in the violence.