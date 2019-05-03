European Leadership Awards set to recognise the men and women shaping Europe

Honouring European leaders with outstanding achievements in business, politics and innovation, Euronews is set to host the second edition the European Leadership Awards. Watch the live event on this page on Monday, May 6th 2019 from 20:00 CEST.

A joint effort with the European Business Summit (EBS), the ceremony will recognise the men and women shaping Europe.

The awards take place at the majestic Palais d'Egmont in Brussels and will be broadcast live on Euronews and euronews.com

A jury composed of five renowned figures from a variety of backgrounds including Euronews Editor-in-Chief Gardenia Trezzini and BusinessEurope President Pierre Gattaz, will recognise the Europeans leading the way in 2019 across five categories.

Discover the nominees:

European Personality of the Year

Greta Thunberg, Swedish political activist working to stop global warming and climate change.

Zuzana Čaputová, a Slovak politician, lawyer, and activist who is the president-elect of Slovakia, due to take office on June 15, 2019

Lilian Thuram, a French retired professional football defender and UNICEF ambassador with a long track record in the fight against racism.

European Leader of the Year

Jean-Claude Juncker - Luxembourgian politician currently serving as the President of the European Commission.

Michel Barnier - French politician and former minister of the environment, European affairs, foreign affairs, as well as agriculture and food. Also twice European Commissioner, he is now the chief negotiator for the European Union.

Cecilia Malmström - Swedish politician currently serving as European Commissioner for Trade since 2014, and former European Commissioner for Home Affairs under President José Manuel Barroso.

European Entrepreneur of the Year

Vincent Zimmer and Markus Kressler - The two came up with the idea for Kiron, which enables access to higher education for refugees, during a refugee conference in the summer of 2014, where they discussed their visions of a “university 2.0.”

Fredrik Carling- CEO of Hövding, the Swedish company behind the world's first airbag for cyclists. In 2006 Hövding won the Venture Cup competition, where young entrepreneurs get to develop their idea into a sustainable business plan.

Oliver Dlouhý - Founder and 24.5% owner of travel-booking site Kiwi.com, headquartered in the Czech Republic. The company has more than 1,700 employees and expects to earn $9 million on sales of $805 million in 2017.

European Corporate Social Initiative of the Year

Jean-PierreClamadieu - French businessperson who has been at the helm of 7 different companies and occupies the position of Chairman of ENGIE SA. Mr Clamadieu is also Chief Executive Officer & Director at Solvay SA and on the board of 9 other companies.

Saori Dubourg - Member of the Board of Executive Directors at BASF SE since May 12, 2017. Ms Dubourg served as President of Nutrition & Health Division at BASF SE from June 2013 to April 1, 2017.

Martin Villig - Co-founder of Taxify, the fastest growing European ride-hailing platform operating in 40 cities and 25 countries across Europe, Africa and Australia. Taxify has 500 employees, 500,000 drivers and 10M+ passengers.

European Innovator of the Year

Friso Stoffer and Daniel Weststeijn (Storro) - They are a Dutch team of security specialists with a love for groundbreaking technologies. They see tech as a means to increase trust, freedom and productivity.

Yvan Bourgnon (The Sea Cleaners) - Bourgnon is a Swiss navigator and the founder and CEO of The Sea Cleaners. Yvan Bourgnon first sailed around the world when he was eight with his parents for three years.

Richard White (Simmer & Strip Technology) - He is Vice-President for Procurement & Sustainability at AB InBev Europe. White spent the last 10 years leading a variety of strategic sourcing initiatives in marketing and commercial spend categories such as media and advertising, before being appointed to his current role in October 2016.