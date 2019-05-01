Future of work: what are today's challenges?

The world of work is undergoing a major process of change driven by new forces:

-Technological development

-Climate change

-Demographic shifts

- Globalisation

190 million people are unemployed in the world, of whom 64.8 million are youth.

300 million workers live in extreme poverty - that is less than 1 euro 70 cents per day.

2 billion people make their living in the informal economy.

Wage growth declined from 2.4 to 1.8 percent between 2016 and 2017.

A 20 percent pay gap exists between men and women.

All these challenges have to be addressed with 344 million jobs that should be created worldwide by 2030.